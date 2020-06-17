State universities present tuition proposals to Board of Regents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents will soon decide if tuition will be going up for some state universities and staying flat for others.

Both Kansas State University and the University of Kansas have decided not to raise tuition and required fees for students.

The four other state universities, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State, and Fort Hays State are asking to raise the price. Increases range from $67 to $87 more per semester for a full time in-state student with fees included.

“We’re sort of dancing on a tightrope, if you will, trying to assure that we’re able to offer a quality education to our students, but also to keep that price as low as possible which we’ve been extremely successful in doing,” Emporia State President Allison Garrett said.

Last year the state Board of Regents voted to keep tuition for all state universities flat.

K-State President Richard Myers said he didn’t want to raise prices because of how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting people.

“Given that people are in the midst of this pandemic, given they’re either have lost their job, been furloughed, laid off or whatever it is, it’s just a tougher time, I think, for a lot of our citizens, not just of the state of Kansas, but of our country,” Myers said.

He said the pandemic will be tough on budgets this year, but he wanted to show that the school is thinking of those that are suffering.

“We thought this was a bad time to raise tuition even a small amount. It’s certainly justified, costs have gone up,” Myers said. “This will be very painful, but we still think it’s the right thing to do.”

Garrett said that Emporia State has already felt financial impacts from the crisis.

“COVID has caused all of our institutions to have to spend a lot of additional money on personal protective equipment, on cleaning supplies, cleaning equipment, overtime for cleaning,” Garrett said.

She said that closing dorms earlier cost the school money. Garrett also said that more testing in the fall semester will increase costs.

The Board of Regents will vote on the six state universities’ tuition proposals on Thursday.

You can view the tuition proposals here.