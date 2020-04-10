State warns inaccurate unemployment claims will receive notice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Representatives from the Kansas Department of Labor made note Thursday in a Facebook Live that some Kansans are filing weekly unemployment claims for weeks that they were still employed and receiving an income.

If this occurs, the claim will not be processed, according to Laurel Klein Searles, Unemployment Insurance Director for the Kansas Department of Labor.

“When you are filing your weekly claim for your last day of work, please make sure that you claim, and report, your first week that you did not receive income for,” Searles said.

Kansans who do not do this will receive a “Notice of Incomplete Weekly Claim” form.

Originally, after receiving this form, Kansans were expected to call the unemployment office to report their gross earnings for that week.

However, with the office receiving an average of 520,000 attempted calls a day, they now encourage Kansans to email the completed form to them.

After writing their name, social security number, former employer, number of hours worked and how much gross earnings were earned for that week, they should take a picture of it and email the form to kdol.uicc@ks.gov.

Any unemployment forms can be sent to that email address, Searles said.

Their website has been updated to make the email more prominent, Searles said, and they are working to update the forms to say to email instead of call the office.

If you have received this form, Searles said to fill it out and email it to the office.