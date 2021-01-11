Statehouse closed to public during legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse will be closed to everyone except those who have legislative business from now on.

The change was put in place on January 11, the same day the 2021 legislative session began. All 165 House and Senate members were sworn in on Monday.

The statehouse is now closed to all tours, including on Saturdays. All public events have been postponed as well.

The limiting of visitors also happened during the 2020 legislative session, but the capitol had been open to the public for the months afterward.

“With legislature coming up and lots of needs, lots of new members, the administration decided again for safety reasons that the capitol would only be open to people that have official legislative business,” said Joe Brentano, Capitol Visitors Center coordinator. “You think about legislature, 165 members coming from all over the state to gather together, we’re just trying to accommodate and be as completely safe as possible.”

Audio and video improvements will allow more virtual access to the statehouse. You can find links to what is happening here.