State’s top doctor worried about Big 12 football

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Big 12 football will be coming back this fall and while many are excited to have football back, the state’s top doctor is concerned.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said returning to the game on any level – professional, college or high school – puts the players, coaches and spectators at risk of contracting the coronavirus. However, Norman said it isn’t practical to have people quarantine after attending a sporting event.

“What we would hope is that people are judicious, they use control measures such as they can,” said Norman. “Whether people can voluntarily quarantine themselves I think is unlikely and it puts us all at more risk.”

The state is recommending that counties limit gatherings to 45 people, but that decision is left to the county commissions. The state is asking anyone attending out-of-state events of more than 500 people to self-quarantine for 14 days when they return to Kansas.