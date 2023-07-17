(FILE) Produce is offered for sale at a grocery store on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT)- In response to increased reports of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card thefts across the U.S., the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is accepting requests for replacement of the stolen Food Assistance (also known as SNAP) benefits.

“Access to healthy food is a key component of a family’s well-being,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “This program will help Kansans whose benefits have been stolen recoup those resources, helping to ensure they can provide healthy, nutritious meals for their family members.”

There have been fewer than 20 reports of stolen benefits in Kansas. According to the agency, the numbers are higher nationally, which prompted the signing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 by President Joe Biden in December 2022. The act includes a provision for the replacement of stolen EBT benefits with federal funds.

Food Assistance benefits eligible for replacement include those stolen from card skimming, card cloning, and other types of fraudulent methods between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024. Cardholders have 45 calendar days from the day of the theft to make a report to DCF. If the incident occurred between Oct. 1, 2022, and July 12, 2023, a report must be made by Aug. 26, 2023.

Skimming – A method of obtaining personal data from EBT cards while they are used at an ATM machine or POS.

– A method of obtaining personal data from EBT cards while they are used at an ATM machine or POS. Cloning – A type of card theft in which the thief makes a digital copy of the card information using a concealed or disguised electronic scanner to create a new physical card.

– A type of card theft in which the thief makes a digital copy of the card information using a concealed or disguised electronic scanner to create a new physical card. Similar Fraudulent Events – Phishing or scamming attacks by criminals to obtain EBT card numbers to clone EBT cards or conduct online transactions.

If a Kansan believes their Food Assistance benefits have been stolen, they should contact DCF at 1-888-369-4777 or by calling the Fraud Hotline at 1-800-432-3913.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services offers the following tips to prevent the theft of benefits through fraudulent activities.