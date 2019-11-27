Survey finds some Kansas women aren’t breastfeeding, smoking while pregnant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – New information is providing Kansas health officials a closer look at pregnancies in the state.

The state’s Department of Health and Environment recently released the Kansas Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System.

The department surveyed 976 women in the state for the last year’s study. The survey asked women about 70 questions ranging from what their prenatal care was like to how their child sleeps now.

“Each mom experiences their own unique story, so we’re really interested in that unique story,” said Dr. Farah Ahmed, the state epidemiologist for KDHE.

“How did she feel, what did she do when she was pregnant, how does she feel, what does she do after she had the baby,” Ahmed said.

The department highlighted a few points in the survey.

91 percent of mothers breastfeed, but that drops to 74 percent at eight weeks. The Centers for Disease Control recommends breastfeeding for six months.

The department also tracks the use of cigarettes. Ten percent of mothers admit to smoking in the last three months of their pregnancy.

The health of the mother is looked at as well. Ninety percent of mothers had a postpartum checkup. The survey asked about what the health care professional talked to mothers about.

“We want to see those kinds of results so that our programs can go back and say how do we address those barriers,” Ahmed said.

KDHE said it will continue to work with local agencies and health care professionals to improve the trends.

You can find a link to the survey here.