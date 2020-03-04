Tax relief for farmers impacted by natural disasters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Farmers impacted by natural disasters could be getting some financial relief. A bill is in the works that will allow a property owner to apply for a reduction or elimination of property taxes on their farm building if it has been destroyed by a natural disaster.

Buildings mentioned in bill include barns, sheds, grain bins or outbuildings. Natural disasters include events like flooding, tornadoes, earthquakes among others. Property owners would be able to contact their county commissions to find out if they qualify for tax abatement and, if so, how much.

The bill also allows farmers that were impacted by last year’s severe tornadoes to still receive tax relief for damaged property.

“It’s definitely not all we want to be able to do for the victims of natural disasters in our state, but we felt like it was at least a small step and an important step that we could take,” said Representative Eileen Horn, (D) Lawrence.

The bill is being worked on in both the House and Senate