Tech school official hoping for more state funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of students in Kansas trade schools has more than tripled since the start of the decade.

Technical colleges are producing an increasing number of workers in Kansas, and now one official is asking lawmakers to help keep that number going up.

Higher education leaders discussed funding to the Legislative Budget Committee on Tuesday.

President of Manhattan Technical College Jim Genandt presented on behalf of technical colleges in the state.

He said the money schools like his receive from the state hasn’t kept up with inflation. He also said more money could help the seven technical colleges in the state reduce tuition, increase the number of courses, and construct new buildings.

“My case, Manhattan Tech, we grew 16 percent last fall to this fall, and yet I was turning students away because I don’t have more capacity in things like welding and nurses,” Genandt said. “The jobs are there, and people are needed in those jobs. We’re just asking to give us the resources to do the jobs so we can keep the economy moving.”

Genandt said dollars from the state are especially important to technical colleges because they can’t get funding from local taxes like community colleges.