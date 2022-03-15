WICHITA, (KSNT)— The Kansas GOP is prepping for election season touting priority issues for the party at the annual GOP convention in Wichita over the weekend.

Top Republican figures came out to partake in the two-day event, taking place Friday and Saturday at the Hyatt Regency.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is poised to face-off against incumbent democratic Governor Laura Kelly in this year’s gubernatorial race, spoke about his vision for Kansas with Republican political activist and Kansas-native Matt Schlapp.

One issue that’s expected to be a big focus for the party this year is what’s happening at the border. While Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has not spoken on the issue yet, a national GOP-led push to secure the border is prompting action at the state level.

“The Trump administration did a good job of working with our counterparts in Mexico in stopping this craziness we have at the border,” Schlapp said.

The Attorney General mentioned his latest move, introducing legislation to ban “sanctuary cities” in the state.

Wyandotte County most recently joined those ranks, passing a “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance that would grant municipal ID cards to undocumented immigrants, and would also make it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data, unless required by state or federal law.

“That instructs their police officers not to cooperate and communicate with federal enforcement authorities and says they’re going to start issuing local governmental IDs. That should be unlawful,” Schmidt said.

While addressing national issues, the Attorney General also spoke of rising gas prices, which the party is calling “Biden-flation.” In his response, he heralded the need for change.

“We’ve got an administration in Washington, that’s just not what this country needs. They don’t know what they’re doing about half the time,” Schmidt said.

Other priority issues for the party include abortion with the Value Them Both Amendment on the ballot for people to vote on this year. Republicans are also moving forward with the fight against Critical Race Theory.

One bill moving through the Legislature, called the “Parents Bill of Rights”, would give parents more authority over what their children learn in school. The bill has drawn opposition from people who believe it would limit what teachers are able to teach and what children can learn in school. However, the Attorney General voiced his support for the plan Friday.

“At the end of the day, parents, not anybody else, ought to have the right to decide what their kids are taught in terms of their moral upbringing… it’s parents who are supposed to be raising their kids,” Schmidt said.

The final event of the convention was the Inaugural Bob Dole dinner, honoring the former Kansas senator who passed in December. Dole’s wife, Elizabeth, left a video message relaying her gratefulness for the party’s support of her husband and their family.

Speakers recalled their interactions with Dole. The Attorney General spoke about his time with the Senator that led to him meeting his wife.

“A number of years ago Senator Dole hired a young intern from the Johnson County suburban Kansas City, and I was delighted that he did that, because that’s where I met my wife Jennifer,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt continued to express Senator Dole’s support for his party, stating that he was “always” about electing Republicans, before introducing GOP Congressional candidate Amanda Adkins.

Adkins lost to democrat Sharice Davids in the last election, but the party is hoping that she will be elected next time around. Some have attributed a potential lean in the party’s favor with newly proposed redistricting maps that are now in court.

Adkins introduced former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was joined by his security detail. Pompeo signaled his hopes for a change this upcoming election year.

“I’m confident that these 250 days will look much like the next 250 years, and this country will continue to be a nation that wants to be part of this great American experiment all around the world,” Pompeo said.