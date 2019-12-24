The holidays may be the best time to visit the State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State legislative leaders authorized a vacation day for legislative employees and their supporting agencies for December 24. This makes the holidays a great time to visit the Capitol.

The public is able to see and do more during the tours, due to less staff in the Statehouse, said Capitol Visitors Center Coordinator Joe Brentano.

“It’s a good time to visit the Capitol because with everyone gone we get the opportunity to see more and we don’t have to work around meetings or going into rooms where we can’t because there’s a meeting or such,” Brentano said.

Just this week, the Capitol has had visitors from across the United States, as well as the other countries, tour the Capitol, Brentano said.

The Capitol will be closed December 25, and will reopen to visitors December 26.