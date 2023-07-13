TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas top law enforcement official is joining a 13-state coalition in presenting a unified voice to Fortune 100 companies regarding racial discrimination in employment practices.

This comes after the Supreme Court of the United State’s (SCOTUS) decision to end affirmative action in college admissions. The decision came alongside several other controversial decisions by SCOTUS.

The letter released by Kobach was also signed by attorneys general from 12 other states including: Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Montana. It warns Fortune 100 companies, the main recipients of the letter, that treating individuals differently based on their skin color is “unlawful and wrong.”

“The time has come for Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream to reflect reality,” Kobach said. “All Americans should be judged based on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”

The letter cites SCOTUS’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College, explaining the significance of it and alleged racial discrimination practices deemed commonplace among Fortune 100 companies.

“The Supreme Court’s recent decision should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices,” letter excerpt.

To read through the full letter, see the document below: