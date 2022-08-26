TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Kansas Lottery announced Friday that several sports betting platforms will be available to the public on launch day, Sept. 1.

Each state-operated casino in Kansas will be able to offer both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications. The partnerships are as follows:

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas will have both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings, with an in-person sports wagering date to be announced in the near future. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit Boot Hill Casino and Resort and place wagers via a mobile application while there.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars, and PointsBet, with an in-person sports wagering date to be announced in the near future. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit Kansas Crossing Casino and place wagers via a mobile application while there.