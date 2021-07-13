Today’s the last day to register for August primary election

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You’re running out of time to register if you want to vote in the August primary election. The election will be held August 3.

You have until the end of the day on Tuesday to fill out or update your information. You can do so on the Kansas Department of Revenue’s website here.

Not everyone can vote in this election. In Shawnee County, only the Topeka mayor, a seat on the city council, and a school board seat in the Seaman School District will be contested in August.

Everyone will get the chance in November.

“Between school boards and cities you’re going to cover the entire county,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

Officials recommend everyone get ready now even if they don’t end up voting next month.

“If you’re not registered or you changed your name or your address, you can certainly look that up online on our website, call us, we can help you look that up if you have questions,” Howell said. “But I encourage people, check your registration, check it often, make sure it’s accurate and then even if you don’t want to vote in the primary for some reason, you can certainly vote in the general election in November.”

Starting Wednesday, mail-in ballots can be sent out to people who have requested one. Next Monday and going until the day before the election at noon, advance in-person voting will be happening at the Shawnee County election office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.