Travel down in Kansas amidst Coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With fewer people leaving their homes, Kansas highways are experiencing less traffic.

The Kansas Turnpike has had approximately 25% less traffic in March of this year compared to March 2019, said Rachel Bell, director of business services and customer relations.

This began in mid-March, about a week before Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 28.

“The reduction in travel has been a good thing,” said Jeanny Sharp, director of communications for the Kansas Department of Transportation. “That means that people are staying in place as the governor requested and hopefully staying healthier as well.”

The top cities seeing a decrease in traffic are Kansas City, Kan. (-41.9%), Topeka (-41.47%), and Wichita (-38.8%), Sharp said.

Where the coronavirus has spread has been reflected in the traffic conditions, Sharp said.

These percentages show the differences from March 4 to April 8.

Northeast Kansas: -40%

North central Kansas: -33.9%

South central Kansas: -29%

Southeast Kansas: -28.4%

Northwest Kansas: -28.1%

Southwest Kansas: -24.7%

All highways and rest areas remain open in an attempt to keep commerce and goods moving, Sharp said.