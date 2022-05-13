TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Republican Governors Association has launched a new TV ad against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

According to the RGA, this ad is titled “Rough Road” and focuses on highlighting Kelly’s “most radical actions as governor.” These include her veto of over 20 tax cuts, work requirements for welfare and legislation to protect women’s sports. The ad will also target Kelly for claiming to be “middle of the road.”

The ad has been touted by the RGA as being in addition to a new six-figure 2022 PAC investment airing on broadcast in Kansas City, Wichita, and Topeka. This latest investment is in addition to another recent announcement from the RGA that it has put $3.5 million in ad reservations for September through Election Day later this year.

“Democrat Laura Kelly has spent the entirety of her term being anything but ‘middle of the road,’ and the rough road is only going to get worse for Kansas families if she isn’t stopped in November,” said RGA spokeswoman Joanna Rodriguez. “From vetoing tax cuts that would have saved Kansans money to fighting commonsense work requirements for welfare recipients, Kelly has shown repeatedly she’s out-of-touch with Kansas values.”

This announcement comes just days after Kelly signed a food tax cut bill into law which is a historic move to cut taxes in Kansas. Republicans have criticized the governor for vetoing their plan in 2019 for a gradual reduction of the food tax, which they said would have set the state on the course to full elimination. That plan would have used a formulaic reduction rather than setting specific dates for when the reduction would take place. The new plan will eliminate the food tax by 2025.

To watch the ad on YouTube, click here.