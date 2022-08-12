TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the candidates for Kansas State Treasurer is calling for a recount.

Senator Caryn Tyson is one of two people running for the position of Kansas State Treasurer. Her opponent, Representative Steven Johnson, is shown to be the favored Republican candidate on Friday as the last of the votes in the race have been counted. The final numbers show Johnson holding 50.4% of the vote (215,875) to Tyson’s 49.96% (215,500).

Due to the small number of votes separating Tyson and Johnson, only 375, Tyson has called for a hand recount. This will include around half of the counties in Kansas. The list of which counties will be taking part in the recount have not been released yet.

The recount must be finished by Wednesday, Aug. 17.