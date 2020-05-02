U.S. Attorney warns to be alert for sexual harassment in housing facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States Attorney for the District of Kansas’ office is encouraging victims or witnesses of sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker, or anyone with control over housing to report the situation.

Due to the pandemic, many people have lost their jobs, resulting in difficulties paying rent or utilities.

The government is worried this could put people in vulnerable positions, resulting in potential sexual harassment from their landlords or other housing facilitators.

“We just need to make sure that our citizens in Kansas know that there’s a place for them to go,” Andrea Taylor, assistant United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, said. “If they know of someone who is in this situation, or if they themselves are in this situation, they need to tell somebody.”

This is part of the Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative led by the Department of Justice, which has been in place since 2017.

People can report a situation to the Department of Justice, Department of Urban Housing and Development, or the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Following a report, the situation will be investigated to see if there are further victims from the same offender.