Unemployed Kansans will begin receiving $600

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Unemployed Kansans will begin receiving their Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) beginning Thursday, said Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delía García in a press conference with Governor Laura Kelly.

This comes after a delay due to technical difficulties, Shawn Yancy, deputy director for unemployment insurance for the Kansas Department of Labor, previously told KSNT News.

“These are all good steps forward, and we will continue our efforts to get benefits to all of our Kansans in need as quickly as possible,” García said.

The state will disperse $3.4 million in unemployment benefits Thursday, García said.

The funds will automatically be deposited into people’s accounts who qualify, no application needed, or will be added to an unemployment debit card account, according to García.

Kansans should anticipate receiving their money Thursday or Friday, with the latest they should receive their funds being Monday.

Multiple people have already confirmed that they have received their FPUC, García said.

She added that the state will begin by dispersing only $600 for this week’s claims during this time, and will backtrack to previous weeks moving forward.