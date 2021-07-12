Unemployed Kansans won’t get benefits without taking reemployment steps starting Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many unemployed Kansans have until Friday to fill out information for the state’s My Reemployment Plan program.

Due to a new law taking effect in June, people collecting unemployment for at least three consecutive weeks need to upload a resume and fill out information like a job search plan on KansasWorks.com.

Businesses can then reach out to possible employees looking for work. More than 6,000 people have created a resume on the website since the law took effect, but state officials are worried people will stop getting benefits because they haven’t complied with the law.

“I think awareness is one thing, making sure that people are checking their emails for those reminders that if they did receive notification[s] they need to complete these two steps, also I want people who have received notification[s] to know that help’s available,” said Mike Beene, workforce development director at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Beene said there are currently 51,000 open jobs on the state website.

“Connect those unemployed individuals with employers who are seeking talent within their company,” Beene said.

If people don’t complete the two required steps, they will be kicked off unemployment insurance Friday at noon, but they can get back on by filling out what is required on KansasWorks.com.