TOPEKA (KSNT) – Vic Miller will be the new House Minority Leader.

Miller won the position with a 21-19 vote. GOP unity behind Dan Hawkins contrasted with a divide among Democrats over who should lead them for the next two years. They voted 21-19 for 71-year-old state Rep. Vic Miller, of Topeka, over 32-year-old Rep. Brandon Woodard, of Lenexa, the first openly gay man to serve in the Legislature.

Miller has served 10 years in the House since 1979, filling a Senate vacancy briefly and holding jobs in the state Department of Revenue and local government in between three House stints.

