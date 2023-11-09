TOPEKA (KSNT) – Capitol police are looking for the thief who stole blue lights outside Memorial Hall, the Kansas Attorney General said.

“A thief stole blue lights from Memorial Hall, the state building that houses the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Kansas Secretary of State Office,” the attorney general’s office said in a news release. “Attorney General Kris Kobach illuminated the building with blue and white lights in a show of solidarity with Israel on Oct. 8.”

Kobach’s office said the lights have been replaced.

“Whether the theft was an anti-Semitic action against Israel or merely petty theft, we will not tolerate it,” Kobach said. “We don’t tolerate broken glass. We don’t tolerate hate. We don’t tolerate petty theft. Kansas is a state where we follow the law, and we support Israel, too.”

The theft comes days after an Israel flag was stolen from a University of Kansas fraternity house. There has been a recent uptick of anti-Semitic acts happening on college campuses around the country following the war in the Middle East with Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.