Closings and Delays
There are currently 57 active closings. Click for more details.

Workforce Centers change services for COVID-19 pandemic

Capitol Bureau

by: Lindley Lund

Posted: / Updated:
linwood mobile workforce_1559256222197.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KANSASWORKS announced on Tuesday it will be implementing changes to its workforce centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the changes being made is to suspend walk-in appointments at its centers across the state as a precautionary measure for the health of its employees, as well as the public.

Now, Kansans must call to schedule an in-person appointment. They may also have appointments via phone, Skype or Zoom.

“People are becoming, unfortunately, unemployed in these sort of situations,” said Mike Beene, director of workforce services for the Kansas Department of Commerce. “We want to make sure that services are available there for those individuals seeking reemployment, other job opportunities, but also the benefits.”

The state is taking the situation on a week-by-week basis in determining when to return to walk-in appointments, Beene said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories