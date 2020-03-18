Workforce Centers change services for COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KANSASWORKS announced on Tuesday it will be implementing changes to its workforce centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the changes being made is to suspend walk-in appointments at its centers across the state as a precautionary measure for the health of its employees, as well as the public.

Now, Kansans must call to schedule an in-person appointment. They may also have appointments via phone, Skype or Zoom.

“People are becoming, unfortunately, unemployed in these sort of situations,” said Mike Beene, director of workforce services for the Kansas Department of Commerce. “We want to make sure that services are available there for those individuals seeking reemployment, other job opportunities, but also the benefits.”

The state is taking the situation on a week-by-week basis in determining when to return to walk-in appointments, Beene said.