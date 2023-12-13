TOPEKA (KSNT)- Pre-trial hearings for the murder and rape of five-year old Zoey Felix are underway. A motion hearing was held on Wednesday to address motions filed prior to the preliminary hearing.

Mickel Cherry, who’s been charged with capital murder for Felix’s death, was escorted into the courtroom by law enforcement, wearing a jumpsuit and handcuffs. Four attorneys on the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit appeared on behalf of Cherry. That includes Chief Capital Defender Mark Manna, who spoke with Kansas Capitol Bureau in October.

Three attorneys appeared on behalf of the state, including Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay. Felix’s mother, Holly Jo Felix, also appeared at the hearing, accompanied by a few people that appeared to know her. The judge reviewed 15 motions, which included how evidence is handled and seized, Cherry’s ‘rights,’ and whether the trial will be broadcasted to the public.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

NO MEDIA ACCESS PRE-TRIAL

Cameras and recording devices were not allowed in the courtroom on Wednesday. Judge Jessica Heinen, who’s presiding over this case, granted the motion to exclude cameras from the courtroom.

The Defense argued that cameras in the courtroom are a concern, because the jury will be from Topeka. The defense counsel said that, if cameras were to be allowed, Cherry should appear as a ‘free’ and ‘innocent’ man in normal clothes and without handcuffs.

Ultimately, Judge Heinen said that due to the ‘nature of the proceedings’ and the ‘right of the public’ to know, the motion to exclude cameras from the courtroom will be granted for pre-trial hearings. She said that ‘when and if this goes to jury trial,’ then requests for media access can be resubmitted.

CHERRY’S RIGHTS

The defense filed a motion of notice to exercise Cherry’s rights. The defense counsel stated that, in this motion, they’re clearly asserting that Cherry has certain rights, which includes the right to privacy. Judge Heinen decided that no action will be taken on the motion at this time.

Toward the beginning of the hearing, Peter Conley, Senior Assistant Capital Defender for the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit, argued that the defense counsel has to “treat this like Cherry’s life is on the line.”

Cherry faces capital murder charges, which mean he could be subject to the death penalty. Conley said the case should be handled with a “heightened level of procedural scrutiny.”

WHAT HAPPENED TO ZOEY?

Kansas Capitol Bureau spoke with Sheryl Tyree, a friend of one of Felix’s neighbors, who was upset by the defense’s plea for Cherry’s rights.

“I don’t understand how that man… has more rights than [Zoey],” Tyree said. “I don’t understand how they take the taxpayers money to defend somebody like that. They’re all running around with their suits on… giving him more rights than she has.”

Tyree pointed to claims made by neighbors about the nature of Felix’s death.

Felix’s neighbors told Kansas Capitol Bureau in October that she was kicked out of her home, along with her father and sister. She died near a campsite they were staying at.

Tyree wore a ‘Pokémon shirt’ with Felix’s name on the back to Wednesday’s hearing.

“That’s what she loved… ‘Pokémon,'” Tyree said. “I cleaned her up… I put her on the Pokémon shirt… I let her shop, pick out her clothes… I fed her… I washed her hair…”

“I’m just… I’m just totally upset about this,” she continued.

Other motions came up, regarding how physical evidence is handled, and how it will be seized from Cherry if necessary. The defense made a standing request to be present at all seizures of evidence from Cherry. Judge Heinen also ordered for police and prosecution to adhere to procedures for documentation of physical evidence. A status conference is scheduled for March 8, 2024.