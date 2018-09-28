Chesapeake

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
Kansas will begin releasing names and locations of active coronavirus outbreaks
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Kansas: KDHE says Kansas is ranked 6th worst in nation, also 12 more deaths, 1,328 new cases
Video
K-State installing “dry hydrogen peroxide” devices to fight coronavirus in dorms
Video
Emporia State suspends athletics after positive coronavirus tests
Dense fog returns in Northeast Kansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Big Race – Indy
Olympics 2021
Top Stories
Staying with Barcelona not completely ruled out by Messi
Top Stories
The Latest: Turkey reverses decision on fans in stadiums
Emporia State suspends athletics after positive coronavirus tests
Bocharova, star of 1st Soviet Olympic gymnastics team, dies
Rockets edge Thunder to win wild Game 7, move on to Lakers
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Visit NOTO
Visit Downtown Topeka
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Financial Insights
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
Valeo doctor says talking about suicide increases likelihood someone will get help
Video
Top Stories
Kansas will begin releasing names and locations of active coronavirus outbreaks
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Kansas: KDHE says Kansas is ranked 6th worst in nation, also 12 more deaths, 1,328 new cases
Video
Cute Pets: Parker
Video
‘He picked the wrong guy’: Man with concealed carry permit scares off would-be carjacker
Video
‘Summer of kittens’: Record number of mountain lion dens found in California Mountains
Gallery
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Riddle Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Chesapeake
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple’s new home
Video
Trending Stories
Seaman High School coach charged with sexual exploitation of minors
‘He picked the wrong guy’: Man with concealed carry permit scares off would-be carjacker
Video
K-State installing “dry hydrogen peroxide” devices to fight coronavirus in dorms
Video
Kansas to release information on active coronavirus outbreaks
Kansas will begin releasing names and locations of active coronavirus outbreaks