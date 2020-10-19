20/30 Club of Topeka raffling away truck, other prizes in lieu of annual gala

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group is getting creative this year in hopes of continuing to help area kids in need.

The 20/30 Club of Topeka is a group of young professionals in the Topeka community who raise money for underprivileged children in Topeka.

The club has hosted a fundraising gala every year since 1999 called The 20/30 Annual Children’s Gala. It generates most of the money they put back into the community.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they weren’t able to hold it this year. To make up for that, they’re raffling away a 2020 Ford F-150 and other prizes.

“That was one of our ideas this year as a creative way to maybe make up for some of the lost donations that we would’ve received at the event,” said member Chad Logan. “We thought, ‘Hey let’s find some creative ways to still give people an opportunity to have fun and participate in something and at the same time still give back to the community.'”

If you’re interested in registering to win the truck or other prizes, or if you simply just want to donate, click here.

The grand prize drawing will take place either when The 20/30 Club sells 4,500 raffle tickets, or on June 30, 2021.