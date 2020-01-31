20 places opening in northeast Kansas in 2020

New decade. New year. New businesses.

Below is a list of 20 places opening around northeast Kansas in 2020.

Odin’s Lair – Dec. 31, 2019

The North Topeka Arts District has another way for you to channel your inner Viking by throwing an axe at a wooden target.

Owner Buddy Haynes said, “This is new to Topeka. It’s the first one since I’ve been here most of my life. So first time I’ve ever seen this in Topeka and Topeka’s responding really well to it.”

Odin’s Lair opened up in NOTO on New Year’s Eve and offers birthday parties, corporate events and more. The business will have a grand opening sometime in the spring.

Walk-ins are welcome Tuesday through Saturday, however Sunday and Monday you have to book your reservation. You can do that here.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Jan. 1, 2020

The national restaurant chain opened a second location in Topeka on New Year’s Day.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The capital city’s newest Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is located at 2135 SW Gage Blvd., right across from the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center. The building was formerly home to Asian Cafe, which closed in April.

Crusader Games & Comics – Jan. 2, 2020

Board game and comic book lovers, this one’s for you. Crusader Games & Comics opened up January 2 in south Topeka.

The new business offers board games and comics for sale, as well as spaces to play the board games purchased.

“I’ve been playing games for probably 20 years and decided I had too many games. And I thought this would be an easy way to get rid of some,” co-owner Scott Cooper said. “A couple friends of mine were involved in comics and magic, so we just decided, ‘Let’s open a store.'”

Crusader Games & Comics is located at 3124 SW 29th St. Suite 10. You can find information about events and promotions here.

Planet Fitness – Jan. 3, 2020

One of Topeka’s newest gyms opened early January at the West Ridge Plaza.

Photo taken by Keith Horinek on Jan. 1, 2020

Planet Fitness offers a variety of amenities for a relatively low monthly price.

Golden Wok – Jan. 25, 2020

Golden Wok officially opened in Emporia after months of transforming from the former China Buffet.

The new restaurant is now adding hibachi and sushi.

Golden Wok is located at 2804 W. US Highway 50

Dollar General – Feb. 1, 2020

Topeka’s newest Dollar General is now open at 1401 SW Gage Blvd.

The store will have its official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 with free prizes and special deals.

The first 50 adult shoppers will get a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples and other giveaways.

Topeka Love’s Travel Stop – February 6, 2020

After almost a year of construction, Love’s Travel Stop will open on the northeast corner of Lower Silver Lake Road and Highway 75.

The truck stop will include a Chester’s Fried Chicken restaurant, a Godfather’s Pizza and a Subway restaurant.

It’s expected to open Thursday, Feb. 6.

Crunch Fitness – Mid-February 2020

One of Topeka’s newest gyms is opening up in mid-February at Holliday Square Shopping Center in south Topeka.

Crunch Fitness will offer a variety of large and small group classes, along with other amenities.

For more information and to sign up for a membership, CLICK HERE.

Old Navy – Feb. 5, 2020

Old Navy in Topeka will have a grand opening at its newest location Wednesday, Feb. 5.

It’s located in Wanamaker Hills at 17th Street and Wanamaker Road.

Evergy Plaza – March 2020

Downtown Topeka will open its new addition in March.

Construction on the $9.6 million plaza is scheduled to open in March 2020. Photo: Keith ‘The Spotted Guy’ Horinek

Evergy Plaza is located at the northeast corner of 7th and Kansas Avenue.

The plaza will have a performance stage, a digital screen, fountains and an ice rink in the winter.

Jeremiah Bullfrogs – April 2020

A favorite Topeka spot isn’t completely closing, just changing locations.

Bullfrogs will open in Sherwood Crossing (formerly Villa West) in April.

“We have had several nights where people come in and have to walk out because there’s not enough tables. I hope that it’s that way over there because that would mean an extremely busy day and a very busy night,” general manager Faith Pearson said. “That’s what we’re going for is to give everyone an option to be able to come in, get their table, and watch the games they want to watch.”

Happy Basset’s second location – late spring 2020

A popular Topeka brewery is creating a second location. Happy Basset’s new addition will be at 510 SW 49th St. in southwest Topeka.

There will be a fireplace, outdoor bar seating and even a bark park for your dogs.

It’s expected to open late this spring.

Wings, Etc. Grill & Pub – May or June 2020

A new sports bar & grill is coming to southwest Topeka.

Wings, Etc. will replace what was once Petland at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

Owner David Clingenpeel says it’s a family-friendly atmosphere and is expected to open between May and June of this year.

Manhattan Brewing – Summer 2020

The Little Apple is getting a new craft brewery in downtown.

Manhattan Brewing Company is expected to open this summer at 406 Poyntz Avenue.

Milford State Park Splash Park – Summer 2020

Your trip to the lake will feature a new addition this summer.

Milford State Park will get a Splash Park for kids and adults the size of a basketball court. It’s being built at the South Boat Ramp.

Kay’s Garden – June 2020

If you go to the Topeka Zoo this summer, a new attraction will be available for you to see.

Kay’s Garden is an event space that will include a Japanese garden.

The venue will seat more than 300 people and will overlook the water. Kay’s Garden is expected to open in June.

Torchy’s Tacos – Fall 2020

A new taco joint is coming to Manhattan.

Torchy’s Tacos will replace what was once Fuzzy’s. It’s expected to open this fall at 606 N 12th St.

Washburn University’s Indoor Athletic Facility – October 2020

Washburn University will open its indoor athletic facility in October.

It was originally expected to open in August but was pushed back after a steel beam fell during construction last fall.

The facility will host track meets and other competitions.

Sam’s Southern Eatery – 2020

Another restaurant opening up in Emporia is Sam’s Southern Eatery.

We reached out to the company to see when exactly they’re opening and haven’t heard back.

However, there is a sign put up at the former location of La Hacienda at 1116 W 6th Ave., saying it’s “coming soon.”

The Big Biscuit – 2020

Last but not least, The Big Biscuit will be the newest addition at Topeka’s Sherwood Crossing (formerly Villa West).

We also reached out to the company to see when it’s opening and have not heard back.