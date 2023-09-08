TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 48th Annual Huff n’ Puff balloon rally is this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field.

More than 20 hot air balloons were present on the Mount Hope Balloon Field. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with host Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel & Reception Center are the event sponsors for this year’s rally.

Saturday’s schedule:

6:59 a.m. Sunrise – Launch window opens for Balloon Flight

4:00 p.m. – Balloon Discovery Kids Workshop at Mount Hope Balloon Field

6:00 p.m. – National Anthem

6:03 p.m. – Launch of first balloon

6:03-6:55 p.m. – Launch window for Blue Team flight

7:41 p.m. – Sunset – Glow begins

Sunday’s schedule:

6:59 a.m. Sunrise – Launch window opens for Balloon Flight

Huff n’ Puff has been a tradition in Topeka since 1976 with families and friends gathering to enjoy the sport of hot air ballooning.