$50 gift card giveaway in Topeka ending soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topekans still have a chance to enter a gift card giveaway sponsored by Downtown Topeka Inc. that will be ending Thursday night.

Individuals can enter to win a $50 gift card to a downtown Topeka business of their choice by completing the Momentum 2027 community survey which is available here. Winners of the contest will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3, just prior to the Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade.

“Tis the season to be merry and shop local,” Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka, said.

“Our downtown businesses are excited to provide the best in holiday service. This gift card giveaway will

allow people to support our Momentum 2027 strategy and earn a chance to support our downtown

community just in time for the holiday season.”

The giveaway was prompted by members of Downtown Topeka Inc. and the Greater Topeka Partnership who wanted to see increased participation in their Momentum 2027 planning efforts. Momentum 2027 is the successor to the Momentum 2022 regional plan which was deemed a success by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“Small business is big business in Shawnee County,” Laurie Pieper, vice president of small business

development for the Greater Topeka Partnership, said. “67% of every dollar spent at a small business stays in

the local economy. This holiday season, everyone is hustling around to find the perfect gift. This

giveaway is a great way to win a chance to surprise someone with a gift from a local downtown

business!”

The survey will allow Topeka residents to express their opinions regarding the downtown area’s future. The survey takes an estimated 10-20 minutes to take and is anonymous.