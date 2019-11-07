Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Adopt a Pet: Faith

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The T. Russell Reitz Foundation has several pets ready for a loving home, including senior pets with a lot of love.

Deb Watkins joined meteorologist David George Thursday morning and brought a sleepy Chihuahua named Faith. Faith is ready for adoption, and Watkins mentioned the advantages of adopting older pets, too. Most are already potty-trained and are more relaxed, making for perfect couch cuddlers.

For a list of all pets available from the T. Russell Reitz Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories