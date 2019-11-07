Adopt a Pet: Faith

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The T. Russell Reitz Foundation has several pets ready for a loving home, including senior pets with a lot of love.

Deb Watkins joined meteorologist David George Thursday morning and brought a sleepy Chihuahua named Faith. Faith is ready for adoption, and Watkins mentioned the advantages of adopting older pets, too. Most are already potty-trained and are more relaxed, making for perfect couch cuddlers.

For a list of all pets available from the T. Russell Reitz Foundation, click here.