Adopt-A-Pet: May 30, 2019

Peko is a two-year-old domestic short hair mix. He’s a very sweet boy that’s been waiting for a new family for about a month now. Peko is a big fan of just lounging around and head scratches. He gets along well with other cats, and even with some of the dogs he’s met at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Still, it would be best to bring in the whole family to meet him first.

Picnic is a ten-year-old beagle mix. He may be an older dog, but he still has plenty of pep to his step.

“He loves to go on walks, and just be by your side,“ said adoption counselor, Abby Allen. “He has lots of love to give, so come out and see him.“

Since Picnic is considered to be a senior pet, his adoption fee has been lowered to just seventy-five dollars.

Splash is a two-year-old Siberian husky and German shepherd mix. Splash can be a little timid at first, but he warms up to people quickly. The husky in him creates a lot of energy though, so Splash would do best with an active family without any small children.

All of these pets are available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.