HOLTON (KTMJ) – Stephani Collins with the Heart of Jackson Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet.

Artemis, or “Artie,” is a one to two-year-old terrier mix. He’s a mix between a self-soother and a dog who loves attention. He came to the shelter as a stray about three months ago. His adoption fee is $150, which includes shots, a microchip, and neuter.

The Heart of Jackson Humane Society is holding a supply drive event called Wag-o-Ween. It’ll be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the shelter. The event is free, but the shelter encourages you to bring a supply item. There will be BBQ, games, door prizes, a costume contest, and more. To learn more about the shelter and to get a list of supply items needed, click here.