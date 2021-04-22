Adopt A Pet: Baby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Baby, a 5 year-old Shih Tzu from Helping Hands Humane Society, joined KSNT News Thursday in hopes of finding his forever home.

Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is hosting Paw in the P.A.R.K. Friday through Sunday. Emi Greiss, Communications Coordinator for HHHS, said that they will have a bunch of activities set up at the shelter for people to do with their dogs or their kids.

Attendees can pay $25 for the event and get a T-shirt, swag bag and an all-access pass for the event, or just $15 for a pass for the weekend without merchandise.

To adopt Baby or any other pets, and learn more about Paw in the P.A.R.K., click here to visit the Helping Hands Humane Society website.