LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet.

Martin brought two kittens that are about 8 weeks old. Chuckie and Tommy are part of a litter of five. They’ll get their spay/neuter surgeries in a couple of days and will then be available for adoption. The adoption fee is $125 and comes with boosters/vaccines, a microchip and a bag of food.

The Lawrence Humane Society is in need of towels right now. For more information about the shelter, click here.