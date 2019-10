Jan & Marcia are the last two out of “the Brady Bunch puppies” at the Clay Center Animal Rescue & Education Center.

Denise Reed and Scott Milliman stopped by KSNT News Thursday morning to give more information about Jan and Marcia.

They’re 3-month old Labrador/Shepherd Retrievers. Jan is more laidback and Marcia has the most energy out of the two. They both get along well with the other dogs.

You can find more information about these pups and see other adoptable animals on the shelter’s website.