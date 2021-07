TOPEKA (KSNT) – This young Jack Russell Terrier named June joined KSNT News Thursday morning in hopes of finding a forever home.

Melissa Johnson of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills said June does just fine around kids, cats and other dogs.

To adopt any animals from the Emporia Animal Shelter, you can go to their Facebook page, Humane Society of the Flint Hills or the Emporia Animal Shelter.