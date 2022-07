LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet.

Martin brought two kittens that are just five weeks old. They’re part of a litter of five and aren’t named yet, but will be available for adoption in three weeks. Lawrence Humane Society is holding an adoption special this Friday-Sunday. The adoption fee for all cats and kittens will be $50.

