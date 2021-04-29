Adopt-A-Pet: Lenny & Squiggy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five-week-old kittens Lenny and Squiggy joined KSNT News Thursday for some morning cuteness.

They aren’t quite ready to be adopted yet, as they’ll have to stay in the shelter until they’re eight weeks old, but Melissa Johnson from the Emporia Animal Shelter believes that they should adapt to about anything.

This Saturday the Emporia Animal Shelter is pairing up with Radius Brewing Company at the Dynamic Discs Open for a food stand. They will split the proceeds with the Emporia Animal Shelter and Humane Society.

To adopt any animals from the Emporia Animal Shelter, you can go to their Facebook page, Human Society of the Flint Hills or the Emporia Animal Shelter.