LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet.

Alterman introduced us to Lincoln, but it was more of a reunion. Lincoln was on the show back in March. He was adopted, but then returned to the shelter so he’s still looking for his fur-ever home.

Lincoln is a 5-year-old mixed hound. For more information on Lincoln, watch the video above. For more information on the Lawrence Humane Society, click here.