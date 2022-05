TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Emi Griess with the Helping Hands Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet.

Lucy is about 10 years old and is a chihuahua/papillon mix. She’s shy and has low to moderate energy, but gets along with other dogs.

For more information about Lucy, you can click here or go to their website.