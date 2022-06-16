LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – This week’s adoptable pet is Mack. Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday with details.

Mack is about 2 years old and is a boxer. He weighs about 56 pounds and has been at the shelter since March of this year. His adoption fee is $150.

The Lawrence Humane Society is hoping to find a semi-truck driver to adopt Mack. He loves car rides and is content being on the road. Mack is great walking on a leash and is a good listener. He also loves rolling around in the grass.

For more information, head to lawrencehumane.org.