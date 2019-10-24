Adopt a Pet: Romeo, Winifred & Bo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka has several animals up for adoption.

First up is Romeo, a 6-month-old domestic shorthair mix. He loves to play with toys but also enjoys lounging around. He’s been at the shelter since July and is ready to meet his forever family.

Next is Winifred, a 1-year-old Manx mix. He’s an active cat with a charming personality. And if that’s not enough to win you over, his cute little bob tail will certainly do the trick. He’s ready to find his fur-ever home too.

Last but not least is Bo, a 6-year-old hound mix. He’s a smart dog who loves to play. While he prefers to be the only dog in the home, he’ll win you over with all of the cool tricks he knows. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

“He (Bo) can sit, he can shake, he can lay down, he can roll over,” said adoption coordinator Brittany Stark. “I really think with some more work, we can nail down fetch.”

If your heart is set on adding a feline friend to your home, you’re in luck. From now up until the end of October, cats are only $10 to adopt.