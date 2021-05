TOPEKA (KSNT) – This high energy mixed breed named Sasha is a six-year-old who joined KSNT News Thursday morning in hopes to find it’s forever home.

Brandon Sokol the Animal Control Officer from T Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan said Sasha may be selective of her dog friends, but is opening up each day.

To adopt any animal from the T. Russell Reitz Regional Animal Shelter, you can visit their website for more information.