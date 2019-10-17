Adopt a Pet: Scooby, Zeke & Woodrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka has several animals up for adoption.

First up is a 7-year-old cat named Scooby. He’s a domestic short hair mix with grey and white fur. Scooby weighs 14.5 lbs and likes to stay in bed most of the day.

Zeke is a 4-year-old domestic short hair mix. He’s a calm indoor cat that doesn’t need a lot of exercise. Zeke is also very shy and likes his alone time, just as any cat does.

Woodrow is a 4-year-old chow chow mix who is very laidback. He really likes cuddling and would make the perfect companion.

“He is a professional cuddler for sure,” said adoption coordinator Brittany Stark. “This is really all he wants to do…is just be by your side. He is a great, great boy.”

If you want to help give any of these pets their forever home, Helping Hands Humane Society is running half-off dog adoptions now through Sunday, Oct. 20th and $10 for cats and kittens through October 31st.