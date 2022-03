TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Bryce Caulk of T. Russel Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet.

Snowball is a neutered lion-haired mix rabbit. He was surrendered to the shelter and is available for adoption.

The shelter has a special running this weekend Thursday-Saturday. With approved applications, all adoption fees are waived.

For more information on Snowball and other adoptable pets, you can head to the City of Manhattan’s website.