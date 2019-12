TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter wants to give a special pooch a home before Christmas.

Shelter Director Vanessa Gray brought Tulip on the KSNT News morning show Thursday for some puppy love and hope for a forever family.

If you are interested in adopting Tulip, visit her profile on Petfinder, or view the Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter’s full list of pets.