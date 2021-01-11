American Cancer Society’s Corks & Forks going virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Cancer Society’s Corks & Forks annual fundraiser is going virtual for 2021. Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society Topeka office said “We tried to find a way to hold this event live but due to COVID we felt it best to have a virtual auction.”

Melissa Elliottt, Co-Chair for Corks & Forks, said ” We are going virtual this year. Our theme for this year is Around The World and we have amazing baskets that represent places from Around the World in our auction. You can go to our website to view the items available in the auction. Bidding is open now for the silent auction and the bidding starts Saturday for the live auction. You can go to corksandforks21.givesmart.com to sign up and bid on the auction items.”

You can view the auction items in person at the Topeka Country Club on Thursday 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Friday 4:00-7:00 p.m.

This year’s Corks & Forks will be Saturday, January 16 at the Topeka Country Club. The virtual Corks & Forks, “Around the World” event will be streaming on line at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature an online virtual auction and an amazing dinner prepared by TCC’s Chef Billy. Meal pick-up from the Country Club is 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meals will be pre-packaged with instructions for reheating if necessary.

Click here to sign up for the virtual auction and to purchase dinner.