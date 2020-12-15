American Legion Post #400 raising money for new building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For months, empty barstools, an empty dance floor and an empty bingo hall are all that occupy American Legion Post #400.

Now members are looking forward to 2021.

“We’ve got multiple issues with the building,” said veteran & member Paul Kosmala. “We’ve had it inspected by a couple different contractors and they said we’re much better off getting a smaller, brand new building.”

The building, located just off Highway 24, east of Highway 75 is now for sale.

Members are hoping to raise enough money to build a new building in the empty lot behind the current one.

Kosmala said he’s been going around to businesses all over the community asking for donations. They’re hoping to raise around $200,000.

He said they want to thank two people who’ve helped a lot with the fundraising efforts: Kerry Livgren of the band KANSAS and Vince LaRocca, former owner of LaRocca’s Pizza.

The American Legion helps military families and veterans in the community through various events. Some of those include Bingo at the Legion, or having bands come to play in the lounge.

Jim Gerhardt said because of the pandemic, they haven’t been able to do any of that which is impacting their fundraising efforts.

“If we could get through the COVID situation, I’m certain that we will be starting bingo back up,” Gerhardt said. “That will be one of the biggest fundraisers that we have as a routine fundraiser.”

The members are hoping to raise enough money as soon as possible — so they can continue to serve the Topeka community.

“It would give us a better place to run our programs and if we could do more on the fundraising side of things, it may be better,” Gerhardt said.

Derek Jackman, former post district commander, wants to encourage younger veterans to join the legion. He’s hoping the new building will drive them to join.

If you would like to donate to help them reach their goal, you can write a check made payable to American Legion Post 400 and send it to the address: 3029 NW HWY 24, Topeka, KS 66618. If you have any questions, call (785) 296-9400.