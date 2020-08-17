ArtsConnect supporting the arts in Topeka through pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Since 2007, a local nonprofit has been working to support the arts in Topeka.

ArtsConnect helps out by giving out the Arty Awards each year and painting murals across the city. That includes the Topeka Police Department mural across from the Brown v. Board Historical Site.

Executive Director Sarah Fizell said the Brown v. Board mural was their biggest community impact. She was invited to Bosnia-Herzegovina in march because they’re working on their own mural inspired by the Brown v. Board mural.

The organization also plays a role in the monthly First Friday Art Walk.

However due to the coronavirus pandemic, all of that has come to a halt. The nonprofit just moved into their new space in NOTO in January and were able to have their first First Friday in March, but the pandemic hit.

“I know that this has been incredibly hard for musicians and performers, but I also think that it has offered audiences a new way to interface and connect. And I think that also might be a silver lining,” Fizell said.

The gallery is currently closed to the public, but Fizell said their plans are up in the air for now.

“It kind of depends on what we do next as far as an installation in here and how much the need is to stay online. Because I think once that kids go back to school, I think that this whole thing will change again,” she said. “And we mostly just want to stay flexible and ready and able to do whatever we need to do to make this easier on our creative community.”

ArtsConnect is working to broadcast concerts from the studio so people can watch online.

