Automotive Ministries helping people get back on the road

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Although it may be a small nonprofit, Automotive Ministries has made a big impact to those in need of repairs to their car, or even a brand new set of wheels.

Aaron Honea had to think quickly to save his kids after his car caught on fire on a local highway last year.

“Oh it was scary. I got a 15-year-old son and a 3-year-old son in the car. And you’re just trying to get them out and everything that you think is important. Still lost a lot in the fire,” Honea said.

He said his insurance agent recommended Automotive Ministries to him. And within a couple weeks, the organization donated a van to him.

“It means a lot,” Honea said. “I was financially struggling, they helped me out. It’s amazing what they do.”

Eight years ago, Joe Hawkinson started a small car dealership in Topeka called 9 to 5 Auto.

“Very quickly it became apparent that people were coming in and either asking for loans that they wouldn’t be able to pay back or trying to buy a vehicle that was beyond their means,” Hawkinson said. “A lot of people have lived through a lot of hard things.”

And that’s when Automotive Ministries began.

The nonprofit donates cars and helps with the costs of repairs or services for those in need. They work with local insurance agents and other organizations who put them in touch with someone in need. They also work with an auto repair shop that offers repairs at a discounted price.

Hawkinson said as they have supply, they meet the needs of those who need help. And if they don’t, they still try to find a way by approaching donors to help.

If you want to learn more about Automotive Ministries, you can visit their Facebook page or send them an email at automotiveministries@gmail.com