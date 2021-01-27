Azura Credit Union donated $75K to these 9 local nonprofits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Azura Credit Union donated over $75,000 Wednesday to several local nonprofit organizations in Northeast Kansas.

The donations were distributed through the input of the credit union’s members and community. Checking account holders were able to select a specific nonprofit where they wanted the donations to go, and Azura donated five cents to that organization per transaction made by the account holder. The money came from the credit union itself and not the member’s account.

The nine non-profit organizations that received a portion of the funds are:

TARC

Military Veteran Project

Topeka Rescue Mission

Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka

Harvesters

Supporting Kids Foundation

Stormont Vail and the Children’s Miracle Network

Topeka Community Cycle Project

Shawnee Heights

The $75,000 raised this year is $25,000 more than what Azura raised last year for the community, marking a 50% growth.